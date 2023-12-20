Timothee Chalamet Reveals What ‘Surprised’ Him at Beyonce Concert With Girlfriend Kylie Jenner

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet has skillfully kept his romance with Kylie Jenner out of the spotlight. However, the Wonka star, 27, recently recalled the Beyoncé concert he attended in September with the Kardashians star — where they were spotted sharing a kiss in the audience.

While speaking with MTV’s Josh Horowitz in a recent video interview, Timothée noted he had fun at the pop star’s Renaissance World Tour show, even though he isn’t a die-hard fan.

“That was great,” he said. “I was actually surprised. I’m not, like, Beyhive-level, but I thought I knew way more [songs]. But I guess I know some of the more basic hits. She didn’t do ‘Halo.’ She didn’t do ‘Single Ladies.’ … I do love ‘Halo’ though. ‘Halo’ is a great moody 12-year-old head-against-the-bus song.”

The concert wasn’t the first time when the Don’t Look Up actor and the makeup mogul, 26, were spotted in public together, but social media clips quickly went viral of them sharing a brief kiss and embracing at the show. That same month, the pair were seen attending the U.S. Open together.

Kylie sparked rumors that she was dating Timothée earlier this year. Though they managed to keep things under the radar for a while, multiple outlets reported in April that they were, in fact, dating. Us Weekly reported over the summer that the duo had “been spending much more time together, and they’re growing much closer as the days go by.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family was happy to see Kylie find a new love interest since splitting from ex Travis Scott, whom she shares her kids, Stormi and Aire, with.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée, including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner],” a source told the outlet. “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past. He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Since the Lady Bird actor and the reality TV personality have chosen to play it coy when it comes to their relationship, Kylie made sure to avoid mentioning her boyfriend by name in an interview with WSJ. Magazine in October. While opening up about her love of sci-fi films, she gave Timothée a subtle nod by complimenting his movie Dune by saying, “I do love that movie.”