Prince William’s Nickname Revealed in Hilarious New Comments by His Cousin Mike Tindall

Image Credit: Jamie Lorriman/Shutterstock

Prince William, 41, isn’t the best of social drinkers, according to hilarious new comments by his cousin in law Mike Tindall (Mike married the prince’s cousin, Zara Tindall, in 2011.) “The Prince of Wales is known to me as ‘One Pint Willy’ because he’s not the best of drinkers,” Mike, 45, said during an interview on Wednesday, December 20. Mike is a former rugby player, and he pointed out the social aspect of the sport.

“Coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often,” he explained. “That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. ‘One Pint Willy.’ It’s out there now. Sorry, sir!” Zara, 42, also joined the discussion on the Seven: Rob Burrow podcast, saying that her husband would be “in so much trouble” for letting the nickname slip. She added that, “a lot of those nicknames kind of fly around,” per Page Six.

It does seem the future king of England isn’t a big drinker, but that hasn’t stopped him from joking about the practice. In 2011, the late Queen Elizabeth II visited the Guiness Storehouse in Ireland. Since the queen always leads, the prince couldn’t help but joke about the outing. “Ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you it is not often that I find myself following the queen to a pub!” he said during a speech at the time. “But I am looking forward to testing for myself the theory that Guinness tastes even better in Ireland than overseas!”

