Meghan Markle Appears as Various Characters in Coffee Brand Ad: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle had a hilarious appearance in an ad for Clevr Blends Coffee. The former Suits star, 42, appeared in a few roles in a video announcement from the company’s CEO Hannah Mendoza. The entrepreneur was giving fans a tour of the Clevr headquarters, and vigilante fans caught glimpses of the Duchess of Sussex. “I want to give a huge shoutout to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ. Without them, we are nothing,” Hannah said at the start of the video.

As the CEO walked through the premises, Meghan could be seen in the background performing quite a few different tasks. As she showed the fulfillment crew, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen packing boxes behind her. “Our fulfillment crew lovingly packing your lattes—they’ve been listening to Britney [Spears] on loop since 2019,” Hannah said.

The video then cut to Hannah in an office, and Meghan could be seen typing away on a computer in the background. “Our very smart, only slightly nerdy, digital team making sure the website doesn’t crash again like it did last year,” she said. Before cutting to show the last team, Meghan could be seen searching the fridge and handing Hannah a coffee. In the last seen, the former actress cut across the screen and handed someone a beverage. “Finally, the glue that literally holds us all together: our incredible, resilient, ops team that have helped make 2023 such a big success,” the CEO said.

Of course, plenty of viewers picked up on the familiar face in the background. “Wait…is that Her Royal Highness??” one fan wrote. “The new hire deserves a raise and bonus and benefits. She is a multitasking Queen. Clearly,” another viewer wrote.

Meghan is much more than just a “slightly nerdy digital” staff member for Clevr, she’s also reportedly a private investor in the company, which has gotten celebrity shoutouts from the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Kim Kardashian, per People.

After Meghan married Prince Harry and became a member of the Royal Family, she was forced to step away from acting. She hasn’t acted since appearing in the legal drama Suits, which had a bit of a revival earlier this year. Meghan has said that she doesn’t intend to return to acting.