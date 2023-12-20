Max Ehrich Sets Record Straight After Fake Posts Claim He’s Devastated Over Demi Lovato Engagement

Image Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Max Ehrich, 32, is slamming fake posts claiming to be written by him in response to his ex Demi Lovato‘s recent engagement. The actor, who was engaged to the singer for two months in 2020, took to his Instagram story to share a message that denied he’s the one writing that he’s devastated over her happiness and even called the fake posts “cruel.”

“I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi’s life, a moment that should only be celebrated,” Max wrote on December 20. “That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago.”

“I only want the best for everyone and from the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness,” he continued. “I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative, and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance.”

Max’s message comes just hours after a person claiming to be him posted messages about still loving and wanting to be with Demi. “I don’t regret anything I did, I did everything for love,” the person wrote on Instagram. “Love you forever.”

The user also called out Demi’s fiance, Jutes. “You’re the reason she won’t marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it’s your fault,” they wrote.

Demi and Jutes’ engagement was announced last weekend. A photo showing the loving couple smiling at each other was also released, and it showed off Demi’s eye-catching engagement ring, which is a pear-shape diamond solitaire. She also later took to Instagram to make her own social media announcement and express her excitement.

“I’m still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.. My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby,” she wrote.