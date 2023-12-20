Billy Joel’s Daughters Della, 8, and Remy, 6, Join Him On Stage at MSG for Christmas Song

Image Credit: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Billy Joel packed his Madison Square Garden concert with Christmas spirit on Tuesday, December 19. Of course, the holidays are an important time for family, and the “Piano Man” decided to make his last December concert of his epic MSG residency one to remember by bringing out his daughter Della, 8, and Remy, 6, to perform “Jingle Bells.” The classic rocker, 74, played the keys while his girls dueted the lead vocal for a super cute moment.

While Billy was decked out in all black, his daughters took center stage in green dresses, fitting for the holiday atmosphere of the show. Della also wore a hat with red trim on it for the special occasion. The “You May Be Right” singer looked like a proud dad as he performed alongside his girls.

I saw the show of all shows tonight with Joyous Christmas songs, Billy Joel sings and special guest Elvis Costello and the cute daughters of the piano man singing Jingle Bells nailing it and my family loved the show dearly. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/BU8GLGZXZO — Bob Deerfield (@BobDeerfield) December 20, 2023

That wasn’t the only holiday moment or surprise for the December show of Billy’s residency. He also played covers of other holiday classics like “Deck The Halls”, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, “Silent Night”, and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” per Setlist.fm. His daughters weren’t the only surprise guests though. Elvis Costello also came out to perform his song “Pump It Up” and accompany Billy on “Allentown.” Besides many of his biggest hits, he also played a few covers like The Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” and the classical piece “Nessun Dorma.”

The show is one of Billy’s last performances of his MSG residency, which began in 2014. While the musician hasn’t said that he’s retiring, his residency will come to an end in July 2024 when he performs his 150th concert at The Garden. Throughout his residency, Billy has regularly broken out some Christmas carols during his MSG residency when performing in December.

The “Uptown Girl” singer is a dad to three girls. He has his two younger daughters with his wife Alexis Roderick, who he’s been married to since 2015. Besides his two younger daughters, he also has his older daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 37, with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.