Joe Jonas Performs ‘Uptown Girl’ With Billy Joel & Calls It A Bucket List Moment

Joe Jonas had an amazing night in London on Friday as he crossed off a major milestone on his “bucket list.” The pop star, 33, took to his Instagram to commemorate the evening at Hyde Park, where he joined Billy Joel on stage to sing the music legend’s 1983 hit “Uptown Girl.” Alongside a video of the performance, Joe wrote in part, “This still feels unreal. Thank you to my friend @billyjoel. You’ve been a big inspiration to me and this was a bucket list moment. Life made.”

Joe even gave a play-by-play in the video. “I’m doing something, really exciting today. Bucket list — major bucket list,” he said. “Quite nervous. But the person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable.” In another section, Joe can be seen headed to the stage. “The sun is officially down or about to be down. I’m just walking to stage. My friend is on his last song, can you hear it? And I’m about to go and join him up there,” Joe explained, before adding, “Wish me luck!”

The concert took place as part of the venue’s British Summer Time concert series. It was a significant event for Billy Joel as it was his first show in the UK in more than four years, after his last performance at Wembley Stadium in June 2019. On the other hand, Joe had performed in the UK just last month with the his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Back in 1983, Joel unleashed the catchy tune ‘Uptown Girl’ as a single from his ninth studio album titled ‘An Innocent Man’. The ditty gained massive popularity, especially in the UK, where it soared to the top of the charts. It remains the only single in Joel’s entire career to achieve such a remarkable feat.

The Jonas Brothers, meanwhile, recently released their sixth studio album The Album and are touring this summer to promote it.