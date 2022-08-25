Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Billy Joel Crowd To Sing ‘Uptown Girl’ After Referencing It In Her Song

More than a year after mentioning Billy Joel’s song “Uptown Girl” on her own track, “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo joined the Piano Man onstage during his Madison Square Garden show on Aug. 24. Olivia sang “Deja Vu,” which features the lyric, “I bet that she knows Billy Joel ’cause you sang her “Uptown Girl,”” while Billy played piano. The two also teamed up for a duet of the actual song “Uptown Girl.”

While Billy and Olivia may have very different fanbases, it was definitely a full circle moment for the rising star, who released her debut album, Sour, in May 2021. At the 2022 Grammy Awards, she was nominated in seven categories, and took home three awards. Olivia was named Best New Artist, and also won for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Driver’s License”).

For the performance, Olivia rocked one of her signature looks, pairing a mini skirt with a corset black top. She completed the look with tights and combat boots, as well as a choker necklace to bring the 90s vibes. Her hair was pulled back into a half ponytail, with bangs framing her face. Olivia had a huge smile on her face as she performed for the massive MSG crowd in New York City.

This as Billy’s 82nd monthly show at Madison Square Garden, part of his record-breaking residency at the iconic venue. However, it was his 128th lifetime performance at the arena. He began the monthly residency in Jan. 2014.

“I sang with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden today are you kidding,” Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story after the show. “Biggest honor ever still crying thank you Billy!!!” Billy also shared photos with Olivia on his Instagram page, along with a caption that referenced another one of Olivia’s hits. “Good 4 U if you made it to the Garden tonight!” the post read. “Olivia Rodrigo hit the stage as Billy Joel’s guest!”