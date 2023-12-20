Adam Driver Gushes Over New Baby After He Secretly Welcomes Daughter With Wife Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver, 40, publicly spoke about his new daughter for the first time, in a new interview on Live with Kelly and Mark this week. The actor revealed the new addition is now 8 months old and made a joke about how much work parenthood is. “She’s 8 months [old], and you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck,” he joked.

After admitting he hasn’t gotten “a lot” of sleep lately, the doting dad also talked about how the new baby girl “likes [him] more” than his older son, who’s now 6, liked him after he was born. “He didn’t want anything to do with me for the first three years,” he said. Adam shares both children with his wife, Joanne Tucker.

Adam went on to talk about savoring each moment with his daughter while she’s still a baby. “The first time, it went too fast. I was so anxious for [my son] to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong,” he explained. “And now, I’m more patient with [my daughter]. I’m trying to enjoy it more.”

Adam’s latest comments about his daughter come a week after it was first reported he and Joanne secretly welcomed her. Adam first mentioned the news when he practiced his monologue for hosting Saturday Night Live. “Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting,” he said. “So this year, I wish for Ambien!”

News that Joanne was expecting another baby made headlines in February. Page Six obtained photos showing her and Adam bringing items, including some baby items, into their New York City apartment, and the mom was clearly sporting a baby bump. The lovebirds, who met at The Julliard School in the early 2000s, and are known to be very private about their personal lives. They secretly were married in a destination wedding in June 2013 and didn’t announce their son’s arrival until two years after he was born.