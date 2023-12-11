Adam Driver and Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Welcome Baby Girl

Adam Driver, 40, and his wife Joanne Tucker are the parents of a brand new baby girl, according to Page Six. The actor apparently revealed the happy news during a dress rehearsal for Saturday Night Live, which he hosted for the fourth time this past weekend.

“Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting,” he reportedly said during the practice opening monologue. “So this year, I wish for Ambien!”

Adam’s announcement comes after Page Six first reported he and Joanne were expecting a baby in February. At the time, they were photographed putting groceries inside their New York apartment and Joanne could be seen with a baby bump. They were also seen carrying baby products during the outing.

It’s unclear exactly when the lovebirds welcomed the new addition, but they are known for being very private about their family/ Their first child, a son, was welcomed two years prior to the report of his arrival in 2018. The news went public after Joanne’s sister shared pregnancy photos from a joint baby shower and labeled her sibling as a “new mom.”

Adam and Joanne were married in in 2013. They first met at the Juilliard School in the 2000s and had a private wedding. In a previous KACZ radio interview, the Girls star admitted that his wife helps him to “remain a normal person … amidst all [the] Hollywood craziness.”

When he’s not only focusing on his family, Adam is focusing on his successful acting career, which has progressed over the past few years. The talented star has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including two Academy Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards, for his various impressive work in television and film. Some of his most notable roles were in House of Gucci, in which he played Maurizio Gucci, the Star Wars sequel trilogy, in which he played the role of Kylo Ren, and HBO’s Girls, in which he played Adam Sackler.