Shania Twain Sends Brad Pitt Birthday Wishes & Hilariously References Her Hit ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Shania Twain, 58, got a little cheeky when wishing Brad Pitt a “Happy Birthday” on Monday. The country singer commented on PEOPLE‘s post celebrating the actor turning 60, and hilariously referenced her 1997 hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” in which she gives him a shoutout, in the message. The post included a photo of the hunk with short blonde hair.

“…that don’t impress me much, but HBD 😘,” Shania’s comment read. It got the attention of many other commenters and they seemed to love the epic reference. “that song is still on my playlist,” one comment read along with a heart-eyed emoji. Others showed laughing emojis.

“That Don’t Impress Me Much” included the lyric, “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt/ That don’t impress me much,” and became one of the most memorable lyrics of the entire song, which was about someone impressing her with more than superficial things like looks or money. In 2017, she opened up about why she included Brad in the hit, and it had to do with a scandal relating to him and his now ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies,” she told Billboard. “I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Brad] and Gwyneth where there were naked photos of him. And this was like, all the rage. I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss?”

“We see people naked every day,” she continued. “That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever.”

“Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy,” she added.

In 2020, Shania, who previously admitted to never meeting Brad, also sent him a birthday wish to Brad on Twitter. “Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today,” she wrote.