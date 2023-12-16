Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After Fall

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was rushed to a Los Angeles, CA hospital after a fall on Friday night, according to TMZ. The NBA legend, who previously played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, reportedly suffered from a broken hip after the fall, which happened at an unknown L.A. concert. His rep, Deborah Morales, revealed the news to the outlet and called it an accident.

The outlet further reported that paramedics responded to the fall and took Kareem to the hospital. His condition has not yet been disclosed.

Morales told TMZ that Kareem is “deeply appreciative” of the support he received from the Los Angeles Fire Department on site and the “amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of (him).”

Kareem’s recent fall comes after he’s been open about some other health issues in the past. The retired athlete previously revealed he was battling prostate cancer in 2020 and in 2021, he talked about being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib). He also revealed a battle with myeloid leukemia in 2008.

In a recent interview, Kareem admitted his AFib changed his life in a “big way” and explained what he does to stay healthy. “Being diagnosed with AFib has changed my life in a big way. I have to closely follow the regimen provided by my doctors and make sure I stay on top of my medications and appointments,” he told NIH MedlinePlus magazine. “Because of my AFib diagnosis, I pay much closer attention to my health than I did before.”

He also talked about a scary moment he had before being diagnosed. “In 2021, I was leaving a Los Angeles Dodgers game and could not stand up without feeling so lightheaded that I thought I would collapse,” he said. “I was eventually diagnosed with atrial fibrillation after my symptoms sent me to the hospital.”

Kareem stepped into the spotlight when he played professional basketball from the 1960s until the late 1980s. During his impressive career, he was named a six-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), 19-time NBA All-Star, 15-time All-NBA Team member, and an 11-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection. He was also a member of six NBA championship teams as a player and two more as an assistant coach.