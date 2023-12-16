Jessica Chastain Reveals the Sweet Way Taylor Swift Helped Her Through a Breakup

Jessica Chastain, 46, shared a memorable story that involved Taylor Swift, 34, helping her through a breakup, in a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress revealed that she first met the singer at a previous Met Gala and after they chatted and danced during the fun night, she woke up to a playlist to soothe her heart during a breakup she was going through.
“We were both sitting next to each other … and she was so sweet,” Jessica told host Jimmy Fallon about Taylor. “I just went through a break-up and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night.”
“And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album,” she continued., before adding that she figured out Taylor “had made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”
“What are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable!” Jimmy responded. “I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” Jessica added. “And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”
Although Jessica didn’t reveal who she broke up with at the time, she has since romantically moved on and married her current husband, Gian Luca Pasi De Preposulo, in 2017.
In addition to revealing Taylor’s thoughtful playlist, Jessica said she visited the “Karma” crooner backstage at her Eras Tour show in Mexico City earlier this year. “I was in Mexico City and she was touring there and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to Taylor’s concert,’” she said while sharing a group photo they took in the venue. “This is my assistant Ali and she is like, obsessed with Taylor Swift and it was like the best day of her life. And I met Taylor, she’s actually really sweet.”