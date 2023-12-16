Jessica Chastain Reveals the Sweet Way Taylor Swift Helped Her Through a Breakup

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain, 46, shared a memorable story that involved Taylor Swift, 34, helping her through a breakup, in a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress revealed that she first met the singer at a previous Met Gala and after they chatted and danced during the fun night, she woke up to a playlist to soothe her heart during a breakup she was going through.

“We were both sitting next to each other … and she was so sweet,” Jessica told host Jimmy Fallon about Taylor. “I just went through a break-up and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night.”

“And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album,” she continued., before adding that she figured out Taylor “had made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”

“What are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable!” Jimmy responded. “I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” Jessica added. “And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”