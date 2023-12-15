Adrienne Bailon Models Sexy Bikinis & Fires Back at Plastic Surgery Comment

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Adrienne Bailon looked fabulous as she showed off a few pieces of her bikini collection on Instagram on Wednesday, December 13. The former The Real co-host, 40, showed off her swimwear during a vacation, where she totally stunned. Even though she looked great, she did get at least one nasty comment from someone accusing her of getting plastic surgery, but she responded by shouting out her mama and her natural beauty.

In the comment section one person wrote that Adrienne has a “great surgeon,” but Adrienne had the perfect response. She assured the critic that her beauty was all-natural. “Wow… this is the greatest compliment… my surgeon is @nyricanmama,” she wrote. The handle that she tagged is her mom Nilda’s Instagram account.

In the video, Adrienne showed off four different bathing suits, including black and red triangle bikinis with corresponding cover-ups. She also showed off a sexy red strapless bikini with a black sheer coverup and another black bikini with matching hoodie and pants coverups. In the caption for the post, she tagged what each bathing suit was as well as her accessories.

Before elaborating on what each look was, the E! News co-anchor said that she’d planned for this trip to be a “NO IG vacation” with her family, but she still took videos to show some of her other loved ones. “I showed my mom and sister what I wore every day and figured I’d put it together for you on a reel,” she said. “Let me know what you guys think! Are you into it? And which chill vacay bathing suit and cover up was your fave?”

In addition to the reel showing off her bikini looks, Adrienne posted another clip showing some vacation highlights with her husband and son set to Kacey Musgraves’ rendition of “Feliz Navidad.” It looked like the family of three had a blast soaking in the sun and getting away from the winter cold. “Feliz Navidad,” she wrote. “Making memories for Ever… Besos.”