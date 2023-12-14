Tori Spelling Reveals Son Liam, 16, ‘Fell Down the Stairs’ as He Undergoes Surgery

Image Credit: imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling’s teenage son endured quite an ordeal. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 50, recently revealed via her Instagram Stories that her 16-year-old child, Liam, underwent an extensive surgery after he fell down the stairs and severely injured his foot several weeks ago.

“Now, the recovery process begins,” Tori wrote across a photo of what appeared to be her son in a foot cast. “It’s going to be a long journey, but we take it day by day. [Thanks] to everyone for checking in with Liam and sending him messages and calls and [heart emoji]] and humor before and after his surgery. Meant [a lot] to him. He felt so loved.”

The actress then explained what happened to her eldest child, whom she shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott. The former pair also share children Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau. Dean, 57, also shares his son Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

“To everyone that’s asked, Liam fell down the stairs at home and has been in pain and immobile since [sic],” Tori wrote underneath the snapshot of Liam’s photographed injury. “[Six] weeks plus no healing, we got many opinions, and Liam’s navicular accessory fractured bone in [his] right foot needed to be removed, and then tendon reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod [sic].”

In a separate Instagram Story message, the Stori Telling author admitted she was anxious. She included a snapshot of Liam lying in a hospital bed and wrote, “My [first] baby waiting to go into foot surgery … not sure who’s more nervous, him or mama. Proud of your bravery [Liam] and things can only get better after this.”

According to one of Tori’s final Instagram Stories, Liam’s surgery was a “success,” she noted, while shouting out how “great” Liam did. Dean has not publicly commented on his son’s injury.

This year has been a whirlwind for Tori and her children, as Dean announced their split this past June, only to delete the Instagram post shortly after sharing it. He has since moved on with his new rumored girlfriend, Lily Calo. As for Tori, the Scream 2 actress has reportedly been dating advertising CEO Ryan Cramer.

Dean recently opened up about his and Tori’s separation during an interview with Daily Mail, in which he admitted to scaring his family with his drunken bouts of rage.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” the Canadian actor noted. “I’m taking accountability for that today. And it’s the biggest amend that I’m ever going to have to make. … Alcohol made me feel good enough,” he explained to the outlet. “I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation. It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

