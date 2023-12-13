Mia Farrow Pens Sweet Birthday Message for Late Ex-Husband Frank Sinatra & Reveals His Nickname

Image Credit: Kobal/Shutterstock

Mia Farrow posted a touching tribute to her ex-husband Frank Sinatra on Instagram on Tuesday, December 12. She posted a photo of him in the 1960s during their marriage to commemorate his birthday. She also revealed that she used to call him “C.B.” as initials for one of their favorite cartoon characters, who he reminded her of. “I bet he has those angel choirs singing some great new song,” she began her post.

In the photo, Old Blue Eyes was giving a subtle smile as he posed for the photo in a white button-down short with slacks. Mia, 78, revealed that she had snapped the picture of the late singer while they were married. “This was the first photo I took with the Rolleiflex camera he bought for us. He was teaching me how to use it,” she wrote.

Mia concluded the post by wishing him a happy birthday and revealed she had nicknamed him after a classic Peanuts character. “Happy Heavenly Birthday C.B. I will always love you,” she wrote. “Only close friends know this but I called him ‘Charlie’ – Charlie Brown in full.”

In the comments, many fans also paid tribute to Frank on what would’ve been his 108th birthday, some sharing their own memories of his classic music. “His voice was the music of my childhood! My parents loved Frank and his records were always on the family stereo!” one person wrote. “May his memory be a blessing, Mia,” another fan commented.

Mia and Frank were married from 1966 to 1968. After Mia and Frank split, they stayed friends until the “My Way” crooner died in 1998 at 82. She was his third wife. After their split, he married only once more to Barbara Marx in 1976. After Frank, Mia married André Previn in 1970, but they split in 1979. In 1980, she began her infamous relationship with Woody Allen until 1992. The Rosemary Baby’s star and director split after Mia discovered that Woody had been having an affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi.