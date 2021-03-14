Mia Farrow Accuses Woody Allen Of Turning Her Kids Soon-Yi & Moses Against Her: He ‘Weaponized Them’

In the final part of ‘Allen v. Farrow,’ the actress tearfully discusses the breakdown of her relationship with two of her children.

Mia Farrow blames her ex-boyfriend Woody Allen for allegedly turning two of her children “against” her. The 76-year-old actress made the accusation in the final episode of HBO’s four-part docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, while discussing her daughter Soon-Yi Previn and her son Moses. The siblings have taken Woody’s side, disputing their sister Dylan’s claims that the director molested her when she was 7 and, instead, accusing Mia of abusing them when they were children.

“He’s weaponized two of my children that he’s turned against me,” the Peyton Place star said. “They are all people I loved with all my heart. All of them. And they are all people that I would have laid down my life for.”

Speaking specifically about her 50-year-old daughter who had an affair with – and is now married to – Woody, Mia said: “And I love Soon-Yi. It took me six years to throw away the Christmas stocking that I knitted for her thinking she would come back, but she didn’t.”

Allen v. Farrow has examined Mia and Woody’s breakup, which was sparked by his affair with Soon-Yi. The split was already front-page news when their daughter Dylan alleged that the filmmaker sexually assaulted her in the attic of Mia’s Connecticut home in August 1992. Although Woody denied the claim, a criminal investigation was launched.

However, in September 1993, Frank S. Maco, then Litchfield Connecticut State’s Attorney, reluctantly decided to drop the case, despite believing that “probably cause” existed. He said he was concerned that putting Dylan on the witness stand would spark “further traumatization of the child.” Woody was never charged with a crime.

For years afterwards Hollywood sidestepped the issue and stars like Kate Winslet and Selena Gomez continued to work with the Oscar winner. The tide started to turn, however, after The New York Times published Dylan’s 2014 open letter about the alleged assault. In Allen v. Farrow, Mia admitted that, whilst she praised her daughter’s courage, she braced herself for attacks from Woody. “How can you attack her?” she said. “She was a child. So you can only attack me.”

However, the director wasn’t the only one to come out swinging. The former couple’s son Moses fired back, challenging his sister’s account and accusing their mother of abuse. Although the now 43-year-old declined to speak to HBO, he blasted her in a 2014 interview with PEOPLE and a blog post, denying her account of the August 1992 day she alleged the assault happened.

“He was accusing me of lying about my abuse and accusing my mom of abusing him,” Dylan said in Allen v. Farrow, before adding, “The things he accuses her of are just ludicrous. I absolutely would have remembered if she locked us in barns and smacked and screamed at us.”

Their brother Ronan Farrow, 33, agreed. “I saw his rapport with my mother. My mom was devoted to Moses. She was kind and gentle to him,” the journalist said, later adding, “He told numerous people in his life – including his ex-wife – that he believed Dylan. We love and miss Moses and it’s been really devastating.”

Meanwhile Soon-Yi defended her husband in a 2018 New York magazine interview. She accused her mother of taking “advantage of the #MeToo movement” and parading “Dylan as a victim.”

Woody and Soon-Yi have issued a statement denying Dylan and Mia’s allegations. “As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false,” their rep told HollywoodLife. “Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place.” They went on to call the docuseries a “shoddy hit piece.”