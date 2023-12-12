Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan React to Not Being Invited to Tinsley Mortimer’s Wedding

Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan were not invited to their former The Real Housewives of New York City co-star Tinsley Mortimer‘s wedding in November — and they had a lot to say about that in a new exclusive interview with Hollywood Life.

“I would’ve been happy to see Tinsley, but in hindsight I was not invited to her wedding, and I brought her on the show, and I hosted her in my home, you know even her housekeeping and her food, to not be invited to the wedding was very strange to me,” Sonja, 60, said in her joint interview with Dorinda, 68, and Kristen Taekman as they promoted Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which premieres December 14.

“I didn’t know you weren’t invited to the wedding!” Dorinda said to Sonja during the interview.

Sonja, who was close with Tinsley before the 48-year-old quit the Bravo series in 2020, revealed that Leah McSweeney was the only RHONY alum who snagged an invite to Tinsley’s wedding to Robert Bovard in Florida.

“She didn’t know her and she didn’t know any of the Housewives,” Sonja said about Tinsley. “She was my friend, like family.”

Dorinda, who clashed with Tinsley towards the end of both of their runs on RHONY, admitted she’s “so surprised” Leah got invited to the wedding.

However, Sonja did offer some context as to why she thinks Tinsley didn’t include her former co-stars on her special day.

“Sometimes once you’re off the show and you’r going into a marriage with children, you just want to cross your Ts, dot your Is, keep it clean, and stay out of a fishbowl,” Sonja said. “It probably wasn’t personal, it was probably a professional decision — or brand decision. She didn’t want me there distracting. You know, who wants to talk about Housewives when you’re getting married?”

Sonja, Dorinda, Kristen, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Kelly Bensimon all reunited for the new season of RHUGT which filmed in St. Barts for one week over the summer. Other RHONY alums, including Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin, and Tinsley herself, did not do the show for their own reasons.

In our interview, Sonja predicted that Tinsley will never do a girls’ trip with the RHONY ladies again since she lives her life out of the spotlight. “She’s off the list now,” Sonja said. “She’s starting a new marriage. She had a hard time I thought with the show.”

The first three episodes of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy premiere Thursday, December 14th on Peacock. The remaining episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays.