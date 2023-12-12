George Clooney’s Wife Amal Stuns in Plunging Bright Yellow Gown at ‘The Boys in the Boat’ Premiere: Photos

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

George Clooney, 61, once again showed off his wife, Amal Clooney, 45, as they hit the red-carpet premiere of The Boys in the Boat in Los Angeles on Monday, December 11. In photos you can see below, the mom of two stunned in the ethereal yellow gown with delicate straps and a plunging neckline as she cozied up to her husband. She wore her soft brown locks in lovely curls around her shoulders, and accessorized with gorgeous drop earrings and a gold clutch purse. Amal’s makeup glam in neutral tones perfectly complemented the cheery yellow look.

By her side, George looked predictably dapper in a black suit and blue button up shirt. He opted out of a tie and looked proud to be standing next to his magnificent wife. George is the director and a co-producer on the film, which drops December 25, so it was a big night for him.

Despite Amal’s perfectly put together ensemble, George revealed at the event that his wife doesn’t actually rely on a stylist to repeatedly achieve the perfect look. “I’ll put on an outfit, and she’ll come downstairs and I’m embarrassed,” he told Access Hollywood in a surprisingly candid interview. “You know my wife doesn’t have a stylist. She does it all on her own.”

George and Amal always appear at formal events with ease. And in a 2020 interview, the Burn After Reading star explained she’d actually made his life “full” after years of rampant bachelorhood. “I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,’” the actor confessed in a 2020 interview with GQ, discussing the aftermath of his divorce from Talia Balsam in 1993.

“I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well,” he continued, explaining his attitude at the time. “And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.’”