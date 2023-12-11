‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody & Robyn Have an ‘Agreement’ to ‘Free Each Other’ if They Aren’t in Love

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown made one specific vow to each other, he revealed during the December 10 episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special. The 54-year-old TLC personality explained what would happen if he and Robyn, 45, fell out of love with one another.

“Robyn and I made an agreement that if we weren’t in love, that we wouldn’t drag each other out. That we would free each other,” Kody said. “I remember after Robyn and I had that agreement, then I went to the other wives, and said I have this agreement with Robyn. They even got frustrated by, like, anybody who wants to leave, you’re free to go. And that even made Meri [Brown] mad.”

As for Meri, 52, she claimed that her former husband — whom she separated from last year — “holds [that agreement] dear with Robyn” and discussed the difference between the covenant she and Kody made versus the one he formed with Robyn. The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner noted that he “fell out of love” with her. “I only base that off of that scene where he said to her, ‘If I ever fall out of love with you, don’t string me along,’ or whatever his words were,” Meri concluded.

“He’s sitting here telling Robyn, ‘That’s the agreement that you and I made, that if I ever felt like that, then I wouldn’t hold you in this place.’ Their agreement of, you know, their sacred covenant,” Meri continued. “I’m like, ‘Then why did you not respect me enough as a human being?’”

Meri and Kody announced their separation earlier this year via Instagram in a joint statement, which read, “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing. After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship. … We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Prior to their breakup, Kody also separated from former wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Following their respective splits from the family patriarch, Kody and Robyn had to adjust to a monogamous lifestyle, which played out during season 18.