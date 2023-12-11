Jennifer Aniston Describes Matthew Perry’s Final Days Before His Death: ‘He Was Really Healthy’

Image Credit: Everett Collection

Jennifer Aniston wants everyone to remember her late friend Matthew Perry “as he said he’d love to be remembered,” which was to help others, she told Variety. In an interview that was published on December 11, the Friends alum, 54, described Matthew’s final days before his untimely death.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy,” Jennifer pointed out. “He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

She insisted that the 17 Again actor “was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape” and that was “all [she knows].” Jennifer also revealed that she “was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

The Morning Show actress – who was sitting beside her co-star and longtime friend Reese Witherspoon for the interview — reflected on Matthew’s positive influence on those around him. “His way of speaking created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”

Matthew was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades, California, on October 28. After he was discovered, fans and loved ones of the Primetime Emmy Award winner were heartbroken over his death. Fan-made memorials were created outside of his Los Angeles home and near the New York City building that was used as the exterior of Monica’s apartment in Friends. Mourners left flowers and cards for the late actor to honor him.

Shortly after his death, the Friends cast — Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc – individually paid tribute to their late co-star, all agreeing that he was a true friend and hard-working actor. In addition to his career, Matthew was outspoken about his past addiction struggles.

While reacting to the widespread adoration that Matthew has received, Jennifer told the outlet in her interview, “It’s so beautiful. I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”

Reese — who also guest starred on the hit sitcom as Jennifer’s character Rachel’s sister — chimed in to praise the cast’s “close” friendship.

“It’s incredible what was born of those friendships, and how you guys have always taken care of each other for years and years,” the Legally Blonde star noted. “It’s really beautiful and set standards for our business, as well, with the way you respected each other. I feel lucky that I got to be on that show, and I walked in like Alice in Wonderland, watching the most popular cast do this whole thing.”