Britney Spears Opens Up About Split From Sam Asghari in New Honest Post: ‘It’s So Weird Being Single’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 42, opened up about being single after her split from husband Sam Asghari earlier this year, in a new post. The singer shared a photo of what appeared to be a nun drinking out of a teacup with a straw to Instagram on Sunday and added a lengthy caption that talked about her feelings on no longer being married.

“It’s so weird being single … I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I’m definitely changing all that …,” she wrote in the post.

“I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ??? ,” she continued. “I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day …. l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine … I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”

She switched to a different topic when she started talking about the influence of nuns in her life when she was younger. “My mom always use to visit the sisters at St. Mary’s Catholic School … She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies,” she explained. “I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there.”

Britney’s latest post about her love life and her experience with nuns comes after she and Sam called it quits in the summer. The former spouses said “I do” back in June 2022 and often shared photos and videos of them spending quality time together. When Sam filed for divorce, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.