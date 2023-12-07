Tony Hawk Shares Sweet Photo of Son Riley & Frances Bean Cobain on Their Wedding Day

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Tony Hawk celebrated son Riley Hawk‘s birthday with the first picture from Riley’s wedding to Frances Bean Cobain. Two months after the couple tied the knot, Tony, 55, took to Instagram on December 6 and shared a picture of his son with Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love‘s daughter, 31, in honor of Riley’s birthday. The photo featured Riley wearing a black button-down shirt cozying up next to Frances, who had on a stunning white dress on her wedding day.

“Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man,” the famous skateboarder began his caption. “I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood. And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example. We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley! (Frances please show this to him since he’s no longer in the Insta bubble).”

Riley and Frances said “I do” on October 7 after getting a marriage license in September, according to TMZ. R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, who is Frances’ godfather, officiated the wedding ceremony. Riley and Frances started dating in early 2021 following Frances’ split from her first husband, The Eeeries musician Isaiah Jones Silva. The visual artist and model filed for divorce from Isaiah after less than two years of marriage in March 2016.

Frances is the only daughter of Kurt and Courtney, 59. She wasn’t even two years old when her father died by suicide in 1994. In 2015, Frances executive produced the HBO documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, which chronicled the late Nirvana frontman’s life leading up to his suicide. “It’s emotional journalism,” Frances told Rolling Stone of the documentary. “It’s the closest thing to having Kurt tell his own story in his own words – by his own aesthetic, his own perception of the world. It paints a portrait of a man attempting to cope with being a human.”

Riley is Tony’s first child from his marriage to Cindy Dunbar. He has three siblings from his dad’s other relationships. Riley has followed in his father’s footsteps and became a professional skateboarder at 21. He also sings in the punk rock band Warish. Unlike Tony, Riley prefers to be out of the spotlight and prioritizes having a quiet personal life.