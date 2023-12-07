Heather Rae Young Debuts Adorable New Tattoo for 10 Month Old Son: Photo

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Heather Rae Young revealed that she got a new tattoo for her son Tristan in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, November 6. The Selling Sunset alum, 36, revealed that she’d gotten some new ink behind her ear as a cute tribute for her 10-month-old son, whom she shares with her husband Tarek El Moussa, 42. “Before & after Tristan,” she wrote in the Instagram caption for the adorable post. “It’s the little things.”

In the first photo, Heather shared a photo of herself and Tarek leaning in for a kiss, seemingly when she was pregnant with Tristan. In the second shot, it was a photo of the fresh tattoo behind her ear. The ink that she got was a simple outline of a heart. She then had her son’s name written in simple script underneath it. She also tagged tattoo artist Kareem Masarani in the post.

On her story, she shared a video that Tarek took while she was getting tatted. She was checking her phone as Kareem tatted by her ear. The Flip or Flop star asked his wife if she was excited for the new ink, and she revealed that she was. “I’ve wanted this for a long time,” she said.

Tarek also teased her as she got tattooed. “I asked her to get my name, but she said, ‘What am I gonna do when I have to remove it?'” he said. She responded that she already had his last name, and he pointed out that that was also “forever.”

After she was done, Tarek filmed to show the tattoo when it was freshly finished. He told her, “That looks great! So cute!” When Heather finally saw it, she agreed that it was “super cute.” She was definitely very happy with the outcome.

Heather and Tarek welcomed Tristan back in February. Their baby was born two years after the HGTV star and his wife got married in 2021. The couple announced their son’s birth in a joint Instagram post. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy,” they wrote.