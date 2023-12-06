Shannen Doherty Reveals She Learned Her Husband Cheated on Her Before Undergoing Brain Surgery

Image Credit: John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her sudden split from estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, revealed during a recent episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Be Clear With Shannen Doherty,” that she learned her husband cheated on her right before going into brain surgery to remove a tumor.

“I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” Shannen explained. “To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn’t go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed. … At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart.”

Shannen and Kurt tied the knot in 2011. She filed for divorce earlier this year in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their separation.

“Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a f**king divorce and trying to get to the truth of that,” the former Charmed star added. “If you share 14 years together and you cheated, doesn’t that person deserve the absolute truth regardless of how much that hurts them?”

Shannen dropped another shocking revelation during her conversation: she “also spoke to the girlfriend of two years that he cheated on me with.” The actress then admitted that she became “obsessed” with discovering the truth of Kurt’s infidelity by having “conversations” with others and “expecting someone to be honest with me.”

“It was embarrassing” Shannen admitted. “I am horrified that I can’t keep a relationship together. I think it is a reflection me, but this one, I think, this one is on him. I’ve failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love.”

Previously, Shannen was married to Rick Solomon from 2002 to 2003 and Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994. Shortly before she filed for divorce from Kurt earlier this year, the cancer advocate shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, which reportedly read, “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect.”

“I also take some responsibility for the demise of our marriage,” Shannen elaborated during her podcast before adding, “Actually that’s not true. Let me rephrase that. I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage, I take responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage. I take responsibility, not only because of how I was, but because of how cancer impacted my marriage and how it impacted him the second time around.”

Shannen and Kurt’s divorce has yet to be finalized.