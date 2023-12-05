Sebastian Stan Transforms Into Young Donald Trump as He Films ‘The Apprentice’: First Photos

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Sebastian Stan looked exactly like a young Donald Trump while filming his upcoming movie The Apprentice. Photos and a video from the set surfaced, obtained by Page Six, of the 41-year-old actor munching on a sandwich and drinking a Coke while sitting on a park bench in Toronto, where they’re filming. He wore a long, black coat with a tie and a blonde wig.

The I, Tonya actor is sharing the screen with actor Jeremy Strong, who is portraying the real-life attorney Roy Cohn, and actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Donald’s first wife, Ivana Trump, per Deadline, which reported that production had commenced last week.

The outlet noted that the film is “set in a world of corruption and deceit” and will explore the disgraced politician’s career in building his real estate empire in New York City throughout the 1970s and 1980s. The movie will also delve into Donald’s relationship with his attorney, Roy. “It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of a major American dynasty,” Deadline reported. “Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”

The screenwriter for the project is Gabriel Sherman, who wrote the Russell Crowe-led series The Loudest Voice about Fox News founder Roger Ailes and his long-term mistreatment of female employees.

Previously, fans saw Sebastian portray Tommy Lee in the miniseries Pam & Tommy, in addition to playing the Winter Soldier in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Production on the upcoming flick comes amid Donald’s ongoing legal disputes regarding his former presidency from 2016 through 2020. He is currently on trial in New York City for a civil fraud case.

The former host of The Apprentice has also not publicly commented on the movie, and the film’s release date has not been confirmed yet.

In 2015, Donald was fired from NBC after making racist comments about Mexican immigrants at the time when he was running for president, calling “some” of them “rapists.” At the time, the network released a statement about its decision to cut ties from the businessman.

“At NBC, respect and dignity for all people are cornerstones of our values,’’ NBC’s statement read. “Due to the recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants, NBCUniversal is ending its business relationship with Mr. Trump. … To that end, the annual Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants, which are part of a joint venture between NBC and Trump, will no longer air on NBC.”