‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Fessler Reveals She Was Hospitalized for ‘Impacted Bowel’ from Using Ozempic

Jennifer Fessler admitted that she was recently hospitalized with an “impacted bowel” after taking semaglutide, which is the generic name for the diabetes drug Ozempic. She shared her experience with taking semaglutide in the first episode of her podcast Two Jersey Js on Monday, December 4. She recounted her experience to her co-host and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider.

While Jackie has been outspoken against using Ozempic for weight loss, Jennifer shared her own experience on it.. “I’m not afraid of Ozempic and I will tell you I have had an experience that was not good — and I’m pretty positive it was about the semaglutide — where I had to go to the hospital for an impacted bowel,” she said, via People. “And I’m still not nervous about it.”

Jennifer admitted to having issues with constipation a few months back, but she didn’t do anything to address it. She also revealed that she had been eating unhealthy foods, such as pizza, bagels, and ice cream. Constipation is one of the side effects of Ozempic, and the RHONJ star admitted that she hadn’t gone in about a week and a half, before she addressed the issue. “Now I drink water, I take Miralax. I am trying to eat in a more healthy way than I used to, and I haven’t had a problem since,” she said.

She also explained that she’s been more proactive since the health scare. “Am I worried about it? No. Am I aware of it and a little disappointed in myself for not addressing it sooner? Sure,” she explained.

Earlier in the discussion, Jennifer revealed what the results of her taking semaglutide have been. “I have been on, and I’m not going to call it Ozempic — that’s been the umbrella name. But I’ve been on semaglutide for over a year now, and I’ve lost maybe 22 pound

Ozempic is a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, but it’s become a trend for people to take after it’s been revealed to lead to weight loss, per The New York Times. Since the drug’s popular emergence, a few stars have admitted to taking it for weight loss. There have been some reports of people being hospitalized due to the drug’s side effects, and it’s currently unclear what the long-term effects of taking the drugs are, according to CBS News.