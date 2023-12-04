Oprah Winfrey Stuns in Purple Sequin Dress at Academy Museum Gala

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey was beautiful as she attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 3. The former talk show host, 69, was all smiles as she sported a beautiful, tight purple dress, covered in sequins, making a nod to her new upcoming movie The Color Purple, as she walked the red carpet. She was totally stunning as she attended the movie museum benefit.

In addition to the gorgeous, long-sleeve dress, Oprah also accessorized with her glasses and some dangling earrings, which resembled purple flowers, from Hamilton Jewelers. She also matched her dress with some purple eye-shadow to perfectly complete the look. She was attending as she received the Pillar Award to honor her leadership and support for the museum, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She also gave fans another look at the dress in an Instagram post. “It’s a purple kind of night. Off to the @academymuseum gala with my @thecolorpurple family,” she wrote with a purple heart emoji.

Oprah also posed with The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks (who plays Sofia in the upcoming film). The Orange is the New Black star, 34, looked stunning in a black strapless dress. She also posted a photo of herself with Oprah on the red carpet. “God don’t miss,” she wrote in the caption. Oprah had also shared Danielle’s post on her Story.

The former talk show host is one of the producers for the upcoming The Color Purple musical movie. Oprah had starred in the 1985 film, where she also played Sofia. The Color Purple is set to premiere in the United States on Christmas Day. Besides Danielle, the new movie will also star Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Jon Batiste, and more.

Ahead of the musical’s release, Oprah did open up about how special it was to bring The Color Purple back to the big screen in an Essence interview in October. “This is a full-circle moment,” she told the outlet. “One of the things I’m most excited about is what The Color Purple will do for the -sisterhood.”