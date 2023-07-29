Oprah Winfrey Laughs Leaving Lunch With BFF Gayle King In Portofino: Photos

Oprah and Gayle enjoyed an al fresco lunch with friends in the stunning Italian village of Portofino during their summer getaway together.

July 29, 2023 12:22PM EDT
BFFs forever! Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King were spotted sharing a few laughs over an outdoor lunch during their summer holiday in Italy on Friday. The media mogul, 69, looked chic and sharp in her double denim ensemble, while Gayle rocked a breezy white tank top for their al fresco outing in Portofino. Joined by a gaggle of friends, the pair were all smiles before heading out to tour the tony coastal town.

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King enjoyed a lunch in Portofino in July 2023. (BACKGRID)

Oprah and Gayle share an extraordinary friendship that has withstood the test of time. The two iconic media figures first met in the late 1970s while working at a Baltimore television station. One night, when the winter weather was reeling, the pair decided to have a sleepover and their friendship was born. “We didn’t really know each other,” King said of the fateful night, per People, “But she was just that kind of girl even then. When I said didn’t have any clothes with me, she said, ‘You can wear mine,’ and when I said I didn’t have any underwear she said, ‘You can borrow mine, it’s clean!’ ”

From there, their connection blossomed, becoming a cornerstone of each other’s lives. As Oprah soared to global stardom with her talk show and media empire, Gayle stood steadfastly by her side, never letting fame change the essence of their relationship.

Double denim for Oprah! (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

In various interviews, Oprah has referred to Gayle as her “sister,” highlighting the family-like connection they share. Even Oprah’s longtime love, Stedman Graham, has publicly voiced his love of Gayle. “Gayle is someone I care for and she’s family … I care so much for and respect so much of who both of [them] are and I’m glad [they] are great friends,” he said in an interview. “I love it. I just think it’s wonderful. I hope [they’re] friends forever.”

Beyond their personal connection, Oprah and Gayle’s professional collaborations have showcased their deep mutual respect and shared interests. They have even interviewed each other and have worked together on various projects.

Their friendship has also endured decades of media speculation, but through it all, they have remained unshakable. Oprah once fought back tears in 2010 telling Barbara Walters about how much she appreciates Gayle. “She is … the mother I never had. She is … the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves. I don’t know a better person. I don’t know a better person.”

