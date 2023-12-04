‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Spotted Making Out With Christian Lee Hutson in NYC

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Love is in the air! Maya Hawke, 25, and Christian Lee Hutson, 33, put their romance on full display during a romantic hangout in New York City on December 4. During their outing, they were photographed making out as they shared a passionate kiss on the sidewalk (see photos here). The daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke looked chic in a long plaid coat and baggy jeans while out and about with her beau.

Maya accessorized her brisk weather look with on-trend black leather boots and a mini leather purse. She was also wearing a blue and red striped turtleneck sweater, and opted to wear her golden tresses in two side braids. Christian rocked a leather jacket, dark trousers, and black shoes while out with Maya. During their outing, the two were spotted at what appeared to be a jewelry store.

MAYA HAWKE AND CHRISTIAN LEE HUDSON PERFORMING A NEW SONG TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/NsUBMkzxLt — daily maya hawke (@dailymayahawkee) August 10, 2023

After photos of the starlet and her man were shared across social media, her fans took to X (Twitter) to react. One fan even noted that the Asteroid City star had changed her Instagram profile photo to one of the paparazzi snaps from earlier that day. “Crying at this pfp change of her’s it’s from the paparazzi today !!” the admirer tweeted, while another joked, “She’s so unserious I love it.” The photo that Maya added as her new profile image featured her on the phone while out in the Big Apple with Christian. However, he was cropped out.

Prior to Christian, Maya was previously linked to musician Spencer Barnett, as reported by Parade. The two were rumored to be seeing each other since Valentine’s Day 2022 after Daily Mail published photos of their PDA moment. Maya is private when it comes to her love life, and it’s unknown when she and Spencer called it quits. Despite the unclear break up, she has clearly moved on with Christian. Parade noted that Spencer “liked” one of Maya’s recent Instagram posts as of November 11, seemingly confirming they ended things amicably.

Although it’s unclear when Christian and his leading lady first sparked a romance, they have worked together, so that’s likely how they met. The Kansas City native worked on Maya’s second album, Moss, which was released in September 2022. Prior to their PDA moment in NYC, Maya and Christian performed one of their songs together in August 2023. A video of their duet was shared via social media, sending fans into a frenzy. “HER VOICE IS SO BEAUTIFUL,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “OMG SHE SOUNDS SO GOOD.”