Florence Pugh Gets Hit in the Face By Flying Object While Onstage With ‘Dune 2’ Co-stars

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh was in the middle of promoting Dune: Part Two with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and more when things took an unexpected turn. While posing with her co-stars onstage at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 3, the 27-year-old was hit in the face with a random object.

In the video, you can see the moment the Oscar nominee got hit with something thrown from the audience. The Midsommar star visibly said “ow” before reaching down to pick up what was thrown at her. Austin, Timothée, and her other co-stars quickly turned to Florence to check on her. It’s unclear what exactly hit Florence in the face.

The cast assembled in Brazil to promote Dune: Part Two, which will be released on March 1, 2024. Florence and Austin are new additions to the cast, playing Princess Irulan and Feyd-Rautha. Dune: Part Two marks a reunion for Florence and Timothée, who co-starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

“I had an amazing time coming in and just hanging around with these people, let alone actually getting to work with them,” Florence said about working on Dune: Part Two. “Coming in here — the power in this room — is because of that first movie, and we felt that when we went on set every single day. So it feels really, really special being here with the second one.”

This latest incident of a celebrity getting hit by objects thrown by fans has become a concerning trend. Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a cell phone was thrown at her during a New York City concert. Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object hurled at him from the audience during his Vienna concert in July 2023.

A fan threw a bracelet that hit Kelsea Ballerini in the face during a June concert. “It more so just scared me than hurt me,” the singer said when she addressed the incident. “We all have triggers and different layers of fear way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd, all felt safe to continue.”