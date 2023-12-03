Billie Eilish Confirms She Came Out as LGBTQ+ After Saying She’s Attracted to Women

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish, 21, confirmed that she came out when she admitted to being attracted to women, during a recent interview for her Variety Power of Women cover story. The singer’s comment in the feature caused confusion among the public and many questioned whether or not she was part of the LGBTQ+ community, but her recent interview at Variety‘s Hitmakers event put the speculation to rest. Billie confirmed that although she didn’t make a grand gesture of “coming out,” she thought it was “obvious.”

“No I didn’t,” she said on the red carpet of the star-studded event. “But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

“But I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today.’ OK cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know,” she continued. “I am for the girls.”

In the original interview that sparked speculation, Billie, who has been open about previous relationships with men, said she loves women and talked about how her attraction feels. “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she said. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them,” she continued. “But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

In the same interview, Billie also opened up about how she struggles with gender identity. “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you,” she said. “I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”