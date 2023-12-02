Rachel Leviss Shines in Sequin Dress During First Red Carpet Appearance Since Scandoval

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Rachel Leviss, 29, looked incredible when she stepped out to attend KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio 2023 Jingle Ball at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on Friday. The outing marked the first red carpet appearance the Vanderpump Rules star has made since news broke that she was having an affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval back in March. She wore a silver sequin-filled sheer sleeveless dress that had a nude color underneath and paired it with black heels.

The beauty also showed off a sleek bob hairstyle and accessorized with matching earrings. Her makeup, which included pink lipstick, was natural-looking and she topped off the look with pink nail polish.

Rachel’s red carpet appearance comes after she and Tom admitted to having their affair while he was dating his Ariana Madix. Since then, both Rachel and Tom have moved on as well as Tom and Ariana. Rachel apologized to Ariana before entering a mental health facility for treatment. She left the inpatient program in July and cut off all communication with Tom, according to Us Weekly.

“Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months,” a source told the outlet in September. The insider also added that Rachel “made the decision that it was healthiest” for her mental health despite Tom’s multiple “attempts of writing and calling.”

Rachel also recently made headlines when she auctioned off two infamous items that were important during the affair, which became known as “Scandoval,” for charity. They included a lighting bolt necklace, which she bought to match Tom’s during their romance, and a TomTom hoodie from Tom’s bar.

“I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me,” Rachel said in a video about the auction, which took place on eBay, on her Instagram Stories. “As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don’t want to see them. I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again. So, in honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which the National Alliance on Mental Illness.”