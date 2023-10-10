‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Auctioning Off 2 Infamous Items From ‘Scandoval’ Affair for Charity

“I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me,” Raquel said in a video on her Instagram Stories. “As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don’t want to see them. I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again. So, in honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which the National Alliance on Mental Illness.”

The 14-karat gold necklace, which she said was once “significant to who he became in my life”, has reached a bid of $2000, and the hoodie, which is from Tom’s West Hollywood bar, has reached a bid of $7,200. “It’s all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success,” Raquel added in her video message.

The auction comes seven months after news broke that Raquel and Tom were having an affair while he was dating Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years. It led to Tom and Ariana’s breakup and Raquel moved on by checking herself into a mental health facility. Since then, she’s been living a more private lifestyle in Arizona.

Tom and Raquel with Tom’s now ex Ariana Madix. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)