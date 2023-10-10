‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Auctioning Off 2 Infamous Items From ‘Scandoval’ Affair for Charity

Raquel Leviss, 29, is giving fans an opportunity to be a part of her headline-making history with Tom Sandoval, in a new auction in honor of World Mental Health Day. The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to share the news that she’s selling two items that became infamous for being related to her and Tom’s months-long affair on eBay, in an attempt to raise money for charity. One of them is a lightning bolt necklace, which she bought to match Tom’s during their romance, and the other is her TomTom hoodie from Tom’s bar.
“I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me,” Raquel said in a video on her Instagram Stories. “As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don’t want to see them. I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again. So, in honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which the National Alliance on Mental Illness.”
The 14-karat gold necklace, which she said was once “significant to who he became in my life”, has reached a bid of $2000, and the hoodie, which is from Tom’s West Hollywood bar, has reached a bid of $7,200. “It’s all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success,” Raquel added in her video message.
The auction comes seven months after news broke that Raquel and Tom were having an affair while he was dating Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years. It led to Tom and Ariana’s breakup and Raquel moved on by checking herself into a mental health facility. Since then, she’s been living a more private lifestyle in Arizona.
Tom and Raquel with Tom’s now ex Ariana Madix. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)
In August, it was revealed that Raquel, whose birth name is Rachel, would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules for its 11th season. “There was a possibility up until recently she’d be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she’s been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her.”