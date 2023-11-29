Shannen Doherty Reveals Her Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones: ‘I Don’t Want to Die’

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Shannen Doherty is maintaining a positive outlook on life despite her struggles. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 52, revealed to PEOPLE that her cancer has spread to her bones. “I don’t want to die,” she said. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

The actress is continuing to receive treatment. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She had a mastectomy and also underwent chemotherapy and radiation. Back in June 2023, Shannen revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain. She had a brain tumor removed months earlier.

“The fear was overwhelming to me,” Shannen wrote on Instagram when she shared a video taken just before her tumor removal. “Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like.”

As she moves forward, Shannen is determined to raise awareness and contribute to cancer research. “It’s insane to me [that] we still don’t have a cure,” she admitted.

The Charmed alum isn’t letting any negativity weigh her down. “My greatest memory is yet to come,” she said. “I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra.”

Shannen’s next endeavor is the podcast Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, which will premiere December 7 on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. The podcast will be a “raw and candid exploration of Shannen’s personal journey covering everything from her TV and film credits to her stage four cancer battle, friendships, divorces, and more,” according to a press release. “The podcast will also provide a platform for Shannen to share her life experience, the strength that carried her through difficult times, and her hopes and dreams for the future.”