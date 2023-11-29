Kristin Cavallari Reveals the ‘Hottest’ Guy She’s Ever Romantically Been With

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

It’s been three years since Kristin Cavallari‘s split from Jay Cutler, and she has finally revealed who the “hottest” man in her dating history is! The Laguna Beach alum opened up about her romantic life during the November 28 episode of her Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast and answered her fans’ burning questions. “This is so funny. OK, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like put every guy in a line-up, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like, the hottest,” she explained to listeners.

She then admitted that the most attractive man she’s been with is model and TV personality Tyler Cameron, 30. “Tyler Cameron. And believe it or not, you guys, I know this is really freaking hard to believe, he’s hotter in person,” Kristin added. “It’s insane. It’s insane. So yeah, TC for you baby.” A few other men that the 36-year-old has been linked to over the years include Talan Torriero, Brody Jenner, Nick Zano, Matt Leinart, Nick Lachey, and Chris Evans, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kristin opened up about her thoughts on the idea of “soulmates” and whether or not she thinks it’s a good idea to sleep with someone on the first date. “I think we can have multiple soulmates,” the blonde beauty shared. “And I think sometimes they’re in the form of friendships.” She also admitted that her ex-husband, Jay, was one of her soulmates. Despite this, the Uncommon James founder said she has yet to find her “perfect soulmate.”

The TV personality later answered a fan’s question regarding hooking up with someone on the first date. “I don’t think it f****** matters,” she quipped. “It doesn’t f****** matter if you sleep with him the first date or the tenth date. If there is chemistry and feelings there, it doesn’t matter.” Kristin then shared the clip of this moment via Instagram and asked her followers to sound off in the comments. “been together 22 years and it was the first night we met,” one admirer penned in agreement, while another added, “It definitely matters!!! #sorrynotsorry.”

Kristin also revealed where she stands with Jay following their 2022 divorce. “I never thought we’d get here,” she said. “I’m so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when the parents are on good terms. My kids see it. It’s just easier.” Jay and his ex were married from 2013 until they finalized their divorce last year. They share three children including Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7. “Life is really good right now and I’m so thankful for it,” Kristin added. “When I tell you guys, if [Jay and I] can get there, anyone can get there. I mean it.”