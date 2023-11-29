Kacey Musgraves & Cole Schafer Break Up After 2 Years of Dating: Report

Image Credit: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves has split from boyfriend Cole Schafer after two years of dating, according to a Page Six report from November 28. Sources told the outlet that the country singer’s relationship with the poet ended “at least a month” ago. The exes have unfollowed each other on Instagram following their breakup, Page Six claimed. Kacey and Cole have yet to confirm their reported split themselves.

Kacey was first seen with her ex in June 2021 when they went on a romantic stroll in New York City. After confirming their relationship on Instagram, Kacey told The New York Times that she met Cole in a restaurant. “He did not know who I was, which I loved,” she said in the interview published August 2021.

In January 2023, Kacey gushed over Cole on his birthday in an Instagram tribute that she hasn’t deleted, despite their reported split. “Happiest birthday to the brightest flame in my world. I love you, @cole_schafer. You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you,” Kacey wrote.

Before dating Cole, Kacey was married to singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. They met at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville in March 2016 and tied the knot following year. The pair stayed married for less than three years before they called it quits in July 2020.

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work,” Kacey and Ruston said in a joint statement at the time. “Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Kacey spoke about her divorce in a February 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, making it seem that the split was amicable. “It’s nothing more than that. It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed,” she said.