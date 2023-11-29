Julia Roberts Looks Chic in a Plunging Pink Blazer & Tiny Shorts at the ‘Leave the World Behind’ Premiere: Photos

Image Credit: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Another day, another stunning outfit from Julia Roberts, who slayed the red carpet at the Leave the World Behind premiere in London on November 29. The 56-year-old put her incredibly toned legs on full display in a pair of super-short shorts and a matching pink blazer with a plunging neckline.

Julia opted out of a shirt beneath her pale pink jacket and showed off ample cleavage through her black lace bralette. She styled the blazer with matching pleated shorts that were so short, they ended at the tops of her thighs. The actress accessorized her look with a chunky diamond choker necklace and bedazzled, crystal-fringed pumps. As for her glam, Julia had her long brown hair down in loose waves while her front bangs covered her forehead. A subtle smokey eye and a glossy pink lip tied her look together.

Julia has been loving the blazer look lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the Gucci show when she wore a gray set. She opted for a knee-length gray pleated skirt with a matching fitted blazer and a chunky gray button-down cardigan beneath. She topped her look off with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

While it’s been a while since we’ve seen Julia on the red carpet, she has been active on social media where we get a chance to see a glimpse into her everyday looks. One of our favorite recent looks was a selfie she shared where she went completely makeup-free and had her auburn hair down in loose, voluminous waves. She styled her hair with a black ruffled top that buttoned down the front and had poofy sleeves.