Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Feelings on Mom Kris Jenner Being Her Manager

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

The KarJenners have risen to global fame due to the dedication of their hard-working momager, Kris Jenner, 68! And now that Kendall Jenner, 28, has landed on Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 list, she opened up to the outlet about working alongside her mother during a November 28 interview. Understandably, the 818 Tequila founder often forgets that her manager is also her momma. “Obviously, my mom is my mom, but she’s also my manager,” Kendall explained.

Often times when the model and Kris have “heated” discussions, the 68-year-old will end the call by checking in on Kendall as her daughter. “We have moments, when we’re talking on the phone, and we’re talking about business, maybe having a heated conversation about something, and then all of a sudden, she’s like ‘OK I love you how are you feeling today?’ and I’m like ‘Oh my god, yeah you’re my mom, too!’” she joked.

Later in the interview, the mother-of-six praised Kendall for her work with her tequila brand. “Kendall has been very independent about this process and really shown me that she’s not only an amazing businesswoman, but super-smart, super-focused, amazing work ethic,” Kris said. “She has every single part of what it takes to be in her position, and she’s nailing it.” The 28-year-old has more than emotional support from her mother, as Kris is also an investor of 818 Tequila.

During Forbes Under 30 Summit in Cleveland last month, The Kardashians star revealed how owning her own business has helped her discover herself once more. “With modeling, I was a part of someone else’s vision,” Kendall explained. “I was their character and whoever they wanted me to be at that moment. The shift into being a founder and owning my own business was a really cool way of getting to know myself again.”

Many A-listers have their own tequila and liquor brands including actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Eva Longoria, and Mark Wahlberg. Despite the impressive competition, Kendall remains motivated to continue improving her own tequila line. “I consider that a healthy challenge,” she told the outlet. “We obviously know that there are a lot of amazing brands on the market and amazing tequila on the market. It just makes us want to be better.”