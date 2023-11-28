Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Refuses to Text Anyone & Still Has a Fax Machine

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Dolly Parton is a “low-tech girl in a high-tech world!” The “9 to 5” singer, 77, opened up about her preferences when it comes to technology in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, November 27. The country icon admitted that she prefers to take a call or send a fax rather than answering text messages, but she admitted that her crew are well-versed in modern technology. “I surround myself with all these people that are into that high-tech world,” she said.

Dolly explained her reasons behind not texting and what she does instead, as she continued. “I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me. I don’t text, because I don’t want to have to answer. If somebody calls me, I’ll answer if I want to talk to them, or I’ll call them back when I can,” she said. “Otherwise, I have too much to think about than to clutter my mind up with everything else. I’m certainly not a stupid person. I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine [or] call in my creative stuff to my crew.”

Most of all, Dolly showed that she simply is just too busy to sit around answering text messages. “I just don’t have the time to just sit with my face in the phone all day,” she said.

It should come as no surprise to any of her fans that Dolly is certainly busy. Earlier in November singer released her 49th studio album Rockstar, which was a star-studded record, marking the singer’s first rock release. The album boasts 30 tracks, including tons of major rock and pop stars, like Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and Stevie Nicks.

In addition to the album, Dolly also performed at the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game. The country star rocked one of the Cowboys’ cheerleaders’ outfits and performed a medley of her songs, including some of the tracks from her Rockstar record.