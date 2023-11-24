Dolly Parton, 77, Wows in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Costume During Halftime Performance

Image Credit: Ian Halperin/UPI/Shutterstock

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game on Thanksgiving was all about Dolly Parton. The country icon performed during halftime and slayed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleading outfit. The 77-year-old looked fabulous in a bedazzled Dallas Cowboys cheerleader ensemble, including the signature blue crop top and tiny white shorts.

“Well, hello, Dallas! Dolly does Dallas. You like my outfit?” Dolly asked the crowd when she made her grand entrance. Dolly performed her hits “Jolene” and “9 to 5” before closing out with a Queen mashup of “We Are the Champions” / “We Will Rock You” from her rock album Rockstar. The Cowboys went on to beat the Commanders 45 to 10.

Ahead of the halftime performance, Dolly gushed to USA Today that her husband Carl Dean is a “big sports fan,” and he’d be tuning in for the game. “I’m going to be dressed to the nines. I’m going to be kind of representing the Dallas Cowboys,” she said.

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

Dolly has become one of music’s most influential artists over the course of her decades-long career. Despite being 77, Dolly has no plans to slow down whatsoever.

“I would never retire. I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday. Hopefully, one I’ve written. But that’s how I hope to go,” she said on Greatest Hits Radio in July 2023. “Of course, we don’t have much of a choice in that. But as long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good. I mean, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason. But in the meantime, I’m gonna make hay while the sun shines.”

The Grammy winner still has dreams she wants to see become reality. She’s constantly thinking of how she can grow.

“I always believe that if you’ve wanted your dreams to come true and you are lucky enough to have that happen, then you’ve got to be responsible because you gotta keep the dream alive,” Dolly said in the interview. “And every dream kind of spawns another dream. You can branch off of almost anything that happens and make a business of that as well. So it’s kind of like a tree with good roots — it’s got a lot of limbs and it’s also got a lot of leaves. So, why not make the most of it?”