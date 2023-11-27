Whoopi Goldberg & ‘View’ Hosts Defend Dolly Parton’s Performance at NFL Halftime Show: ‘Bite Me’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock / Ian Halperin/UPI/Shutterstock

Whoopi Goldberg stood up for Dolly Parton after some haters called her out for her NFL halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game. After pointing out that Dolly, 77Whoopi Goldberg & ‘View’ Hosts Defend Dolly Parton’s Performance at NFL Halftime Show: ‘Bite Me’, Whoopi, 68, said that a few people felt that it was inappropriate for her to wear an outfit like that at her age during an episode of The View on Monday, November 27.

As the segment began, a photo of Dolly looking fabulous in the cheerleader outfit was shown on screen, and members of the audience cheered. Whoopi then explained that there were a few viewers who felt like it wasn’t an appropriate outfit for the country icon, but she had the best response. “Some critics told her to act her age. Bite me,” she said, to massive applause.

Whoopi’s co-hosts on The View also spoke out in support of the Rockstar singer, including Sunny Hostin, who said that she would definitely embrace her great looks. “As far as Dolly is concerned: if I looked like that in one of them Cowboy things, I might have everything out,” she said. “I want what she has.” Sara Haines also gave viewers a reminder that age is just a number. “She looks her age. She does not have to act her age,” she said.

So many people have spoken out in support of Dolly, after a few people shared negative opinions of her NFL outfit. The “Joelene” singer’s sister Stella also spoke out in support of her. “I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving. To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say f**k yourself. Shame on you not her,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Besides Dolly, Whoopi and the ladies also talked about critics calling out Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy for her dance skills. The comedian also shut those haters down. “Everyone who participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself. You were giving Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s daughter grief, because she was dancing in her mom’s Renaissance tour, and you had the nerve to say some nasty stuff,” she said at the top of the segment. “Shame on y’all.”