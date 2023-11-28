Denise Richards Poses in Rare Photos With Daughter Eloise & Husband Aaron Phypers: Photos

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, brought their 12-year-old daughter, Eloise, to the 91st Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. The trio is rarely seen in public together, and they posed for red carpet pictures while attending the festive event on November 26.

The event was supporting Marine Toys for Tots this year, and Denise, 52, chose a wintry look to match the theme. She wore a light blue and white fuzzy coat over a white button-down shirt with jeans. She also wore her hair down in natural waves. For Aaron’s part, the actor, 51, rocked a black leather jacket with jeans and black shoes, while their daughter wore a light blue puffer jacket over a matching sweatsuit with black sneakers.

Denise adopted Eloise in 2011 and also shares kids Sami and Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. After tying the knot with Aaron in 2019, the couple revealed that he had officially adopted Eloise in 2019.

That year, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that Eloise lives with a chromosome disorder, telling Bravo host Andy Cohen that Eloise “has a deletion in chromosome eight, which has caused many delays with her, and it’s caused a lot with speech development.”

Denise later opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter’s condition, recalling how she discovered that Eloise wasn’t growing up as quickly as other children at her age.

“She wasn’t able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn’t start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy,” the reality TV personality explained. “She can only say a handful of words. And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old. It’s been challenging.”

Denise continued, “I’m learning every day because they don’t really have a road map for her particular case. … Every child is different. You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don’t know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what’s best for your children, and you just do it.”

In addition to raising Eloise, Denise opened up about being a mom to all three of her daughters, noting how “proud” she is of them.

“I’m most proud of raising my kids, especially in a time that is very different from how I was raised,” she added. “It’s extremely hard to keep children grounded. This is not an easy time to grow up.”