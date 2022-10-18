Denise Richards Seen On Rare Public Outing With Husband & Daughter Eloise, 11

Denise Richards took a break from her busy work schedule to enjoy some family time in Malibu this week with her husband Aaron Phypers and her youngest daughter, 11-year-old Eloise. The trio strolled through the sunny streets of Los Angeles in casual attire, with Denise, 51, and Aaron, 47, twinning in dark gray sweatpants. Denise matched her sweats with white sneakers, a plain white V-neck tee, a green baseball cap, a snakeskin print purse, and gold accessories. Aaron looked super relaxed in gray sneakers, a gray zip-up, a light gray crewneck tee, and a navy-blue Nike baseball cap. At one point during their outing, the lovebirds were linked arm-in-arm as Eloise walked next to Aaron.

Meanwhile, adorable Eloise added color to the group in flared pants with a faded blue and brown paisley design, a bright pink tee with a black lightning bolt on it, a green zip-up hoodie, and gray flip-flops. Eloise is Denise’s third child who she adopted in 2011 when she was a single mother. She also has two teen daughters with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen: Sami, 18, and Lola, 17.

Sami and Lola did not join their mother for the family stroll but are much more in the public eye than their little sister. Sami had headlines spinning in June after she joined OnlyFans, prompting her father to make his disapproval public. However, the 57-year-old Two and a Half Men alum came around after Denise slammed the double-standard between showing off your body on Instagram for free and showing it off on a paid site. She then joined the platform herself. Lola made headlines at the end of the month after she got into a car accident with her Volkswagen.

While there is not much known about Eloise, Denise opened up about her genetic disorder in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE. She revealed she is missing some of chromosome 8 and that has caused several developmental delays. “She wasn’t able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn’t start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy,” she recalled.

“She can only say a handful of words,” Denise continued. “And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old. It’s been challenging. I’m learning every day because they don’t really have a road map for her particular case.”

Denise previously spoke to PEOPLE about her decision to adopt after having two biological daughters with her ex-husband. “I felt like I wasn’t done having children, and I’ve always wanted to have a large family,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted. “And so after my divorce I felt like, ‘Oh well, I’m sure I’ll soon enough get remarried and have my family [grow]’, and that wasn’t in the cards at the time, so I decided to expand my family on my own.”