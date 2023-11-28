Chad Michael Murray Responds to Ex Erin Foster’s Claim That He Cheated on Her With Sophia Bush

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Chad Michael Murray is not getting involved in the drama. In a new interview, the One Tree Hill alum was asked about ex Erin Foster’s recent allegation that he cheated on her with Sophia Bush.

“I love everybody, I really do,” Chad, 42, told E! News. “And I’m not — I don’t go into ‘he said, she said.’ It’s just not in my world. And you know why? It’s not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there’s just never a winner.”

He added, “I feel blessed to be where I am right now… I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future,” he continued. “Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don’t think you’ll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That’s just not me. I’m not going to do it.”

Chad is now married to actress Sarah Roemer. They recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in August 2023.

Back in October 2023, Erin claimed that Chad had been unfaithful to her with Sophia. “I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way,” Erin said on The World’s First podcast. “While we were living together. Pretty cool. … I’ve moved on. I’m over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it.”

Chad and Sophia married in 2005 but split just a year later. They continued to work together on One Tree Hill until Chad left the show in season 6. During a 2014 appearance on WWHL, Sophia opened up about working with her ex.

“At the end of the day we’re grownups, and I actually think what’s interesting about it is that when people split in a way that’s unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it,” she said. “Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. And so, I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it.”