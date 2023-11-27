Travis Kelce’s Friends Reportedly ‘a Little Shocked’ by Whirlwind Taylor Swift Romance: It’s ‘The Real Deal’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Travis Kelce‘s friends are “shocked” by his new romance with Taylor Swift, 33, but feel it’s “the real deal,” according to a source. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player’s pals believe the relationship is “growing” and have witnessed the singer’s “down to earth” personality since the beginning of their love story.

“Travis’ friends think this is the real deal for him,” the source told PEOPLE. “They’re still a little shocked by all of it — that he’s dating the Taylor Swift, but they’ve seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”

“They’re both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what’s his,” the source continued. “He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn’t letting any of the hoopla impact how they’re growing together.”

“Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa,” the source added.

The new report comes after Travis and Taylor made headlines for sharing a kiss in front of the crowd after one of her Eras Tour shows in Argentina this month. The sweet moment had fans gushing over the couple and seemed to prove Taylor isn’t worried about keeping the relationship out of the spotlight, as she’s done with some of her previous romances. The seemingly smitten songwriter’s private jet also reportedly landed close to Travis’ home just hours after she finished her final 2023 Eras Tour show in Brazil.

Travis and Taylor first sparked romance rumors around the summer after the former admitted to trying to give the latter his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Kansas City concert. He then revealed he invited her to a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium and she ended up showing up to the game in September. Since then, the talented star has showed up to support her beau at numerous games and he attended one of her Argentina shows.