Kylie Jenner Reveals Paparazzi ‘Horror Stories’ in New Interview: They Called Me ‘Little Slut’ & Tried to ‘Shoot Up My Skirt’

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 26, hasn’t always had the best time when it comes to the paparazzi. The reality star gave an interview to Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine this week, and revealed some of the most shocking “horror stories” she’s experienced when being followed by cameras, including back when she was just 16 years old.

“But with the paparazzi, it’s been really hard. I’ve had some horror stories,” she told the actress. “Just, like, when I was 16 and these 50-year-old men were saying: ‘Hi, little slut.’”

“Trying to shoot up my skirt and jumping out of the bushes, scaring me, blocking my car,” she added. “It was actually worse when I was younger.”

Despite the tough moments the paparazzi have brought her, Kylie admitted she can’t really remember a time when her family wasn’t famous and feels it’s hard to picture her life in any other way. “I don’t really know what it would be like to grow up not in the spotlight, and that’s helped me because I have nothing to refer back to,” she said.

The mother of two also revealed that fame has helped her and her sisters, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, have a stronger bond and always find a way back to each other no matter what kinds of disagreements they go through.

“What strikes me is that you guys are arguably the closest family in the world for emotional reasons, and then also a lot of very good multimillion-dollar reasons. I think it’s wonderful, but I can also imagine that it’s really hard,” Jennifer said to Kylie in the interview. “Like in the latest episode with Kim and Kourtney, in a normal family, you’d be like: ‘Okay, we don’t really see eye to eye on anything and it’s causing us both stress. I love you. I’ll see you at Christmas.’ But you guys can’t ever do that. You can’t really ever take space.”

“We can’t really take space because we work together. But at the end of the day, we are all obsessed with each other and would probably choose each other as friends if we weren’t family,” Kylie answered.