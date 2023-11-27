‘Twilight’ Director Says Jacob Elordi & Jenna Ortega ‘Would Be Perfect’ as Edward & Bella in a Reboot

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since Twilight hit theaters and became a global phenomenon. The movie transformed the lives of the entire cast, especially Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who played Edward and Bella. When discussing the anniversary, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke was asked about a potential reboot.

During her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Catherine was asked if Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega would play the roles of Edward and Bella if Twilight was made today. “Oh, that would be perfect,” she said. “I mean, he’s amazing. He [Jacob] probably would be Edward today.”

She later added, “I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

Jacob, 26, and Jenna, 21, have become young Hollywood’s premier stars. Jacob rose to fame as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria and has recently earned critical acclaim for his roles in Priscilla and Saltburn. Jenna catapulted to superstardom playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, and she helped relaunch the Scream franchise.

Twilight, released in 2008, earned more than $408 million at the box office and spawned a franchise. The Twilight Saga film series earned more than $3.4 billion worldwide. Even after nearly two decades, Twilight is still a part of the pop culture zeitgeist. TikTok has revamped the love for Twilight and introduced the film to a whole new generation of viewers.

“Everybody wants to have that first love. That’s just undeniable. That’s just a head rush that makes you feel ecstatic. A love that’s like a drug…. And that’s what I was really trying to create in the movie,” Catherine told The Hollywood Reporter.

Lionsgate is reportedly developing a Twilight television series, but there’s been no update about the show in several months. The initial announcement said that writer Sinead Daly was working with Lionsgate TV to “determine what the specific take on Twilight will be and if it will be a remake of [Stephenie] Meyer’s books or a different offshoot,” according to THR.