Ivanka Trump Wipes Out in the Water While Surfing in Purple Bikini: Photos

Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Surfing may not be Ivanka Trump’s forte! The former first daughter, 42, posted a few photos of herself falling off of a surfboard while on a surf simulator on Instagram on Sunday, November 26. Ivanka did show that she was able to find her balance eventually and stand for quite a while. She encouraged her followers to see her ups and downs by sliding through her social media.

The first photo featured Ivanka riding the surfboard while wearing a purple bikini. She had a huge smile on as she balanced, but unfortunately, she seemed to be a little too confident. In the second photo, she showed that she had crashed into the water, lying down as the simulated waves circled her. The last slide was a video of her riding the surfboard perfectly. An instructor appeared to be yelling off to the side and encouraging her. The mom of three yelled a few times, but she managed to not fall over. As she drifted to the side, she grabbed an instructor’s hands, and he helped her off. She looked pretty satisfied with her successful run.

The surf simulator wasn’t the only fun in the water that she had over the holiday weekend. Ivanka also posted a cute photo of herself taking a dip with her three kids on Thursday, November 23. “Night swim with these turkeys,” she wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Ivanka definitely has a lot of time to work on her surfing skills, even though her dad, former President Donald Trump is currently in the middle of a 2024 election campaign. Despite playing a large part in his first run for office and his presidency, she announced that she wouldn’t take part in his 2024 campaign when he first announced that he was running again. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she wrote in a post in November 2022. “I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside of the political arena.”