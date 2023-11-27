Ant Anstead Gives Clue That He May Have Spent Thanksgiving With GF Renee Zellweger

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ant Anstead appeared to confirm that he spent Thanksgiving with girlfriend Renée Zellweger with a social media post shared days after the holiday. The Wheelers Dealers host, 44, posted an Instagram of himself and son Hudson, 4, in Sarasota, Florida for Thanksgiving, and although Renée, 54, wasn’t in any of the pictures, there was a clear sign that she went to the Sunshine State to spend the holiday with her boyfriend. Ant’s November 26 post included a picture of three name cards on a table for himself, Renée and Hudson. Each of the cards said “I am thankful for…” above all three of their names.

Ant and his son, who he shares with ex Christina Hall, enjoyed an adventure at the Ringling Museum in the rest of the pictures from their Thanksgiving trip. In one photo, Ant wrapped his arms around Hudson as the father-son duo smiled at the camera and snapped a selfie. “So much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! Our East coast adventure included a peek at the Ringling museum 🎪 ❤️,” Ant captioned his post.

The British TV host has been dating the Oscar-winning actress since early 2021. They met while filming Ant’s show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and their romance was confirmed that summer when the paparazzi caught the duo kissing on the balcony of his Laguna Beach house. Ant and Renée went “Instagram official” in August 2021 and Ant called the Judy star “incredibly magical” in his caption.

After confirming the romance, Ant gushed over his new partner during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone knows that Renee and I have become quite close, [but] we kept it a secret for a while, and unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” he said in August 2021. “It was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s super pro, and she can weld.”

Rumors began to swirl this past summer that Ant and Renée were engaged, as reported by The Sun. However, a source close to the matter told Hollywood Life at the time that the duo were not engaged. Even though Ant hasn’t put a ring on it — yet — the lovebirds are going strong and are continuing to keep their relationship out of the public eye as best they can.