Jamie Lynn Reacts to Britney Spears’ ‘Iconic’ Kiss With Madonna

Jamie Lynn Spears reflected on her reaction to sister Britney Spears‘ “iconic” kiss with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards while starring in her latest reality show endeavor, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

The Zoey 101 alum, 32, had a lot to say about her sister’s on-stage kiss with the “Material Girl” singer, which has since become a pop culture moment.

“I was at home watching like, ‘Oh, OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait,’” Jamie Lynn recalled to costar and TV presenter Fred Sirieix, who asked about the A-list smooch.

“It was just this iconic moment that they went with, and it happened and it’s what they did, you know?” she said, adding that their mom, Lynne Spears, thought the moment was “artistic.”

The Zoey 102 star, who was around 12 when the Britney, 41, and Madonna, 65, kiss happened, said she was a “normal kid” at the time before finding her own fame through Nickelodeon. However, Jamie Lynn claimed she always defended her sister’s career moves.

“I sometimes [would] see these things. I didn’t care. Anything my sister did I always thought was, like, the best,” Jamie Lynn said. “Like, when it came to my sister, anybody, even if I felt anything, I was like, if somebody said anything about it, I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’”

While Jamie Lynn had a lot to say about that, she played coy when Fred asked about her current relationship with Britney.

“Is that true you don’t get on with her now or not? Do you get on with her?” TV presenter asked.

“Yeah, I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn quickly said before the group fell completely silent.

While she insinuated that there’s nothing but love between her and Britney, the siblings have weathered many ups and downs over the years. The “Circus” singer detailed how she felt “betrayed” by Jamie Lynn in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

“My sister and I should have found comfort in each other, but unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case,” Britney wrote in her book, which was released on October 24. “As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous. I was really let down.”

However, Britney also wrote that her “heart” went out to Jamie Lynn and she wishes her “the absolute best.”

“She’s been through a lot, including teen pregnancy, divorce, and her daughter’s near-fatal accident. She’s spoken about the pain of growing up in my shadow,” her book continued. “I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not easy.”